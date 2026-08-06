This cute pup could be your very own "Little Miss" sunshine!

Meet Little Miss, she's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who could be your very own "Little Miss" Sunshine.

She's about three years old and loves everyone and everything!

One of her favorite things is getting kisses on the side of her face.

Little Miss loves to be held and snuggle underneath the covers to sleep.

She loves to play with other dogs and is ready to be a part of your family.

She comes spayed, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Little Miss, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.