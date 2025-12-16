This delicious cheesecake combines two popular holiday flavors

Mrs. Madi's Eggnog Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust combines two favorite holiday flavors.
Madison Reid, aka Mrs. Madi joined us with the recipe and tips to make it turn out just right.
Crust
- 16 oz. Gingersnap cookies
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 6 tbsp melted butter
Cheesecake
- 32 ounces cream cheese softened to room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup eggnog
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees
- Prepare a 9 inch springform pan with non stick spray and parchment paper lining the bottom
- Wrap the springform pan's bottom and sides tightly with aluminum foil to prevent water from seeping in during the water bath.
Crust
- In a food processor, chop up the gingersnap cookies. If you don’t have a food processor, use your hands to crumble the cookies into a fine sand.
- Mix the cookies with 1/4 brown sugar and 6 tbsp melted butter, mix until combined.
- Press the crust into the bottom of the prepared springform pan
Cheesecake
- In a standing mixer with a paddle attachment, add cream cheese. Mix on high speed until smooth.
- Add the eggnog and sour cream and mix on high speed until fully combined.
- Add the vanilla and cinnamon. Mix until everything is combined and smooth.
- Last add the eggs & sugar. Mix gently to avoid incorporating excess air, which can cause cracks and make the cheesecake too dense.
- Pour the batter onto the prepared crust.
- Place the 9” springform pan with the cheesecake inside a larger cake pan (I use an 11" round pan but you can use anything big enough to give at least a 1" gap between the pans), then carefully fill the outer pan with hot water. This is your water bath.
- Bake for 60 minutes, or until the edges are set and the center has a slight wobble (about a 2-inch area) when gently shaken. For precise doneness, insert an instant-read thermometer into the center—the cheesecake is ready when the center reaches 150–155°F (65–68°C).
- Turn off the oven and let it cool inside with the door cracked open for 30-60 minutes—this prevents cracks.
- Remove the cheesecake and let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Cover the cheesecake and place it in the fridge for at least 7 hours to set and chill.
- Serve with whipped cream and caramel sauce.
Madison has tips and trouble-shooting advice on her website for you as well.
Be sure to check out all of her recipes at mrsmadi.com.