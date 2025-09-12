This documentary shares five womens' stories of faith, sacrifice and personal revelation

"Women in Christ" is a documentary in theater on Friday, September 12, 2025.

It features modern women within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who live in all different parts of the world, from Nigeria to England, Brazil to the United States.

The five women share raw, unscripted stories of faith, sacrifice and personal revelation.

The documentary is based on the book, "The Not-So-Secret Lives of Real Mormon Wives".

It's hosted by world-renowned vocal coach Debra Bonner, who is also featured in the film along with::

Kerry Owen who was honored by the Queen for feeding thousands

Esther Jackson-Stowell, the Nigerian Princess

Kimberly Dowdell, One Extraordinary Mom

Fernanda Bohme, Co-founder of Bohme

Learn more and get tickets at womeninchrist.com