This E.D. treatment could change your life forever

It's life changing treatment.

That's according to Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator, from Prestige Men's Health.

Erectile dysfunction, or E.D., is a progressive disease and left untreated will continue to get worse over time.

This breakthrough technology, called Acoustic Wave Therapy, has many benefits.

The treatment is noninvasive, painless, safe and effective.

Each treatment takes only about 15 minutes with no recovery or downtime.

Treatments heal damaged blood vessels, improve blood flow, and increase natural erectile function.

According to Prestige Men's Health, Acoustic Wave Therapy for the treatment of E.D. has had over 40 clinical trials and been written up in several dozen medical journals including the Cleveland Clinic and from Cambridge University.

"We know the lack of blood flow is the underlying root cause of E.D. and Acoustic Wave Therapy has been clinically proven to open up and regrow blood vessels," Jason explained.

Prestige Men's Health does everything possible to have men feel comfortable and to educate them on what is happening in their own personal situation.

"We welcome you to bring your spouse or significant other," Jason said. "We have a very comfortable spa like atmosphere and we will answer all your questions so you feel confident that you are choosing the correct treatment option."

