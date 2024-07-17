This family-friendly music festival is returning this weekend

TedFest, the family-friendly Utah music festival is happening from July 19-21, 2024 in beautiful Wallsburg, Utah.

Festival Director Ryan Shupe joined us in studio with more on the festival that features not only performances but jamming sessions, workshops, food vendors, and camping!

Shupe says TedFest is proud to be a family-friendly event for attendees of all ages. They put a special focus on creating memories for families and kids 16 and under can enjoy the festival for free.

Tickets for TedFest 2023 are in high demand, and organizers encourage interested attendees to secure their spots early at TedFestMusic.com.

