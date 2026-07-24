This family-owned farm will deliver fruits and veggies right to your door!

Farm Fresh to You is a family-owned farm that delivers fresh fruits and veggies and some other grocery items right to your door with no delivery fee!

The farm is located in Northern California and delivers to Utah from Tremonton to Santaquin, and from Tooele to Park City, Heber and Kamas.

Jenny Hardman talked with owner Mike Falvo about the produce they offer, some of which isn't even available to buy in Utah otherwise.

Mike says they have boxes with pre-selected items and then you can add or remove the items you want or don't want.

Everything gets to your door within about five or seven days from being in the ground.

Mike says 100 percent of the produce is certified organic and free of pesticides, fungicides or herbicides.

They also partner with other like-minded farms and companies, including some in Utah, that are available in add-ons to your box.

You can learn more at farmfreshtoyou.com or look for them at local farmers markets across Northern Utah.