This French Bread Pizza recipe makes a quick and easy dinner.

Today's French Bread Pizza Recipe makes a quick and easy dinner.

Cooking with Ruthie's Ruthie Knudsen says it's pepperoni pizza done right…the whole family will go crazy over this simple to make dinner!

She says no one likes a soggy pizza, and the trick to that crispy crust is to bake it fast and at a really high temperature!

French Bread Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

2 loaves of French Bread

1 (14 ounce) jar of pizza sauce (if you like more sauce, you may want 2 jars)

Any toppings your family likes: Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, chicken, green peppers, onion, pineapple, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, etc

2-4 cups Mozzarella Cheese shredded

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 500 degrees.

Cut the french bread in half lengthwise, put the halves on a cookie sheet open faced, spread a 1/4 of the jar on each side.

Put on your favorite toppings, and top each half with 1/2 cup cheese.

Prepare and bake two halves at time and repeat for additional pizzas.

Bake for 5-7 minutes till the cheese is melted and slightly browned.

Cut into 2 inch wide strips and serve.

Enjoy your French Bread Pizza Recipe!

You can find more delicious recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

