This heat pump utilizes energy-efficient technology to keep your home comfortable no mater the weather

Daikin is one of the world's most trusted HVAC brands, with a strong local network of certified Utah installers.

The Daikin FIT Cold Climate Heat Pump utilizes energy efficient technology to keep your home comfortable regardless of what the Utah weather throws our way.

Morgan Saxton talked with Kellan Doom with Daikin to learn more about it. He says it uses smart inverter technology that automatically adjusts to your home's needs — so it runs quietly, saves ener

And here's a big bonus for Utah homeowners — local rebates.

Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes program can save you up to $1450 when you upgrade to an energy-efficient system like the Daikin FIT. That's real money back in your pocket, on top of lower utility bills all year long.

Getting a rebate has never been easier. Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson says, "Use one of our Pro Network contractors, and they'll guide you through every step of the process."

Discover how simple it can be at Wattsmart.com.

What really makes the Daikin FIT special is its cold-climate performance. It keeps heating even when outdoor temps drop down to ten below zero, making it a great choice for homes in places like Heber, Logan, or Park City. And when summer rolls around, it cools your home efficiently — all from the same sleek, quiet outdoor unit.

The Daikin FIT system is smart-home ready. With Daikin's One+ thermostat, you can control your comfort right from your phone — whether you're at home in Draper or away at Bear Lake for the weekend.

Every FIT system comes with up to a 12-year limited warranty, giving you peace of mind that your comfort is protected for years to come.

