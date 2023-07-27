This home is the smallest in the Parade of Homes, with a huge message of hope

HomeAid Utah works to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

They've been working on a project that you can see in the Salt Lake Parade of Homes.

It's a tiny home, and by far the smallest one in the Parade.

The home will eventually be a part of The Other Side Village, a master-planned neighborhood that offers affordable, high-quality, permanent housing for individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

Jenny Hardman went on a tour of the home with Don Adamson with HomeAid Utah.

He says the home is just 312 square feet, but has everything you need in a house including a sitting area, galley kitchen with all the amenities, a bedroom, and vaulted ceilings and lots of windows to make it feel roomy and spacious.

You can see the home in the Parade of Homes from July 28 to August 12, 2023.

You can learn more at homeaidutah.org.