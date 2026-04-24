This is an exciting time at This is the Place Heritage Park because new attractions and new programming are coming!

Lucy Furiman, Marketing Manager at This is the Place, joined us to give us a sneak peek at what visitors can expect.

She says there will be a new focus on monument and experiences that celebrate living history.

You can also look forward to live music from talent inside the Park and beyond and even canoe rides!

Plus, there's a new chef at This is the Place who is creating an incredible summer season menu.

Don't forget the Park is a beautiful place for private events and weddings. It offers beautiful views and historical charm with modern conveniences.

Lucy says the best way to enjoy This is the Place all summer long is with an annual pass, which are on sale until the end of April.

You can get yours now and save $20 at thisistheplace.org.