This is more than dessert - it's a dessert experience!

The Chocolate: A Dessert Cafe is more than dessert - it's an experience that welcomes patrons into a cozy environment.

Owner Kajsia Belingheri says both locations, in West Jordan and Orem, are old farmhouses that they have redone and furnished with smaller tables and couches.

In addition to individual desserts like cookies and bars, they also have larger cakes that they sell by the slice.

They also have seasonal flavors that rotate so there's something new to the menu all the time.

You can learn more at thechocolate.cafe.