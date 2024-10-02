This is no trick -- it's the perfect Halloween treat for just $10!

Watch Now
The Place

Papa Murphy's Jack-O Pizza
(The Place Advertiser) - You can get this festive pumpkin-shaped pizza through Halloween!
This is no trick, it's the perfect treat for Halloween for just $10.

You can get Papa Murphy's Jack-O pizza that comes in a pumpkin shape, and covered in pepperoni.

Pair it with one of Papa Murphy's awesome sides like scratch-made cheese bread.

Get something spooky AND sweet! Bundle their jack-o-lantern shaped Jack-O Pizza with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and get a Scream of a Deal! Only $14.

Papa Murphy's pizzas are made with only the freshest ingredients; their dough is made from scratch, and you serve it when its right out of the oven and piping hot.

Order yours today at papamurphys.com.

