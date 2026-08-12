This is one conversation people avoid that often causes the biggest problems later

No matter who's responsible for paying the household bills, both partners should understand what's happening financially.

If something unexpected happened, such as the loss of a spouse, divorce, or medical emergency, there are things everyone should know.

Park City Wealth Advisors say at the very least, know where the account information is for insurance policies, estate documents, bank accounts, loan accounts as well as knowing about the monthly cash flow and trusted advisors.

They work with couples every day and have found there's one conversation people avoid that often cause big problems later.

That's a conversation about spending habits, debt and retirement goals as well as estate planning and financial values.

The stock market can seem overwhelming, and investing in general can be intimidating.

Park City Wealth Advisors can walk you through the process so you're more confident.

Learn more at ParkCityWealthAdvisors.com and follow them on Instagram

@ParkCityWealthAdvisors.