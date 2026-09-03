This is one thing you can do TODAY to make your home's windows look better

Glide helps homeowners take cleaning windows off their "to-do" list.

Lewis Bascom and Dylan Miraglia joined us with more about the company including their unlimited plan.

It's the same as when you wash your car and it rains. Whenever you get your windows cleaned it seems to rain. When you're on Glide's unlimited plan they come back and take care of it at no charge.

Glide employees have run into some unexpected things — including a dead snake staring back at them in a window well!

Window wells are part of every Glide exterior clean and they collect leaves, spiders, standing water and the occasional surprise the homeowner has never seen.

Lewis and Dylan say there is one thing homeowners can do to make their windows look better today. Go check your sprinklers. If any sprinkler head is spraying the house, redirect it.

Utah has some of the hardest water in the country, and sprinkler overspray is the number one cause of the white spots on windows. Early on it wipes off. Left for a season or two it etches into the glass and becomes permanent. Fix the sprinkler today, then have the buildup removed before it sets.

You can make an appointment at glidecleaners.com or call them at 801-421-3226.