This is the final concert to celebrate the golden anniversary of "The Bachauer"

Audiences are invited to attend the final concert of the Bachauer 2025/26 Concert Series, the Foundation's golden anniversary.

For 50 years the Gina Bachauer International Foundation (The Bachauer) has brought world-class piano experiences through competitions, festivals, concerts and educational programs.

During this celebratory year, there have been Bachauer laureates returning to the stage to perform.

For the final concert, Bachauer Gold Medalist Lukas Geniušas and Cliburn Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene – a husband-and-wife duo will perform in a two-piano program entitled Heart to Heart, featuring Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Adams' Hallelujah Junction, and Copland's El Salón México.

This concert is on a special night, Monday, April 13, 2026 at 7:30 pm, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W Broadway.

You can get tickets and find more information at bachauer.com.

