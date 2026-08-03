This is the most expensive home repair that nobody sees coming

Utah has the hardest water in the nation and that contributes to the most expensive home repair nobody sees coming.

What's on your windows isn't dirt — it's mineral deposit, and left on it permanently etches the glass. At that point it's not a cleaning problem, it's a window replacement, and that runs into the thousands.

Scott Mehr, Director of Marketing for Glide, says most homeowners have no idea the clock is ticking.

Glide will take hard water off free, every visit. Most companies charge extra for hard water removal or don't do it at all. It's all included in every Glide service, every time.

Glide also has a new 30-Day Weather Guarantee. For 30 full days after they clean, if weather messes them up, they come back and fix it for free.

Glide also does gutter cleaning and pressure washing too on driveways, walkways, patios, and siding.

It's good to get gutters cleaned before fall, because clogged gutters cause ice dams, which cause roof and interior water damage.

Pressure washing has a window too — you want it done before it gets too cold.

Glide was started in Utah and now has expanded to four other states too.

They have unlimited plans as low as $50/month.

Call 801-421-3226 or visit glidecleaners.com to make an appointment today.