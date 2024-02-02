This is your one-stop-shop for all of your boating adventures

Watch Now
Utah Boat Show & Watersports Expo
You'll never get a citation for riding on the back of a boat again with these boats!
Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 15:12:36-05

The 58th Annual Utah Boat Show & Watersports Expo is going on now at the Mountain America Expo Center.

It is the one-stop-shop for all of your boating adventures, and Jenny Hardman was there to show us what you can expect.

There are 300,000 square feet filled with more than $50 million dollars' worth of 2024 boats, recreational equipment and marine accessaries.

Plus displays of all kinds including surf boards, wakeboard boats, ski boats, cruisers, fishing boats, pontoon boats, speedboats, houseboat dealers, personal watercraft, trucks and more.

Plus, the latest in all boating accessories and fishing guides and even destination bookings.

You can find all the information at utahboatshow.com.

