This meal could be a game changer for families looking for good food without spending a fortune

Family CharBox by Habit Burger
Habit Burger &amp; Grill just introduced the Family CharBox and it is a game changer for Utah families.
Feed Your Family for $35
Habit was just named #1 Fast Casual Restaurant in America, and also home to the #1 Burger (the fan-favorite Double Char) and the #1 Side Dish (crispy Tempura Green Beans). (Ranked by USA TODAY's 10Best Awards 2025)

And they have something to help families who are busy this time of year with back-to-school activities, homework, sports and work: The Variety Family CharBox.

The meal is a game changer for Utah families looking for a hot meal without spending a fortune.

The CharBox is only $35 and will feed a family of four.

The flavorful lineup includes: Double Char, BBQ Bacon Char, Teriyaki Char, and Portabella Char. Comes with Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, and Tempura Green Beans, plus sauces.

You can learn more at habitburger.com.

