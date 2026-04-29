This Mother's Day weekend, take your celebration to new heights

This Mother's Day weekend, take your celebration to the mountains.

Snowbasin Resort is serving up a gourmet brunch buffet with stunning mountain views both Saturday May 9 and Sunday May 10, 2026 from 10-2 p.m.

The brunch takes place at Earl's Lodge and features an elevated menu, including freshly carved prime rib, blackened salmon, locally sourced charcuterie, made-to-order omelets and waffles, and an over-the-top artisan dessert station, complete with ice cream sandwich creations.

New this year: Needles Gondola will run for sightseeing from 9am to 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

All dining guests will receive complimentary access to ride the gondola up to 8,600' to

Needles Lodge for mountain-top views.

Reservations are highly recommended. This event sells out fast each year.

For those who can't get enough, Snowbasin's Mountain-top Brunch Buffet returns this

summer—ride Needles gondola to a sky-high brunch with unbeatable views and flavors.

All event details and reservations are available at snowbasin.com/events.

