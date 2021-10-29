This pup would love to grow up with little kids

If you have little kids, this would be the perfect pet to grow up with them.

Elliemay is almost one year old and is already house trained and kennel trained.

She loves children of all ages and gets along well with dogs of all sizes. She does well with cats, but loves to chase them.

Elliemay is the most cuddly and energetic puppy you will meet! She loves car rides and will climb on your shoulders to sleep or just watch the world go by.

She does need a fenced in yard to help with her energy.

She is spayed and current on all vaccinations and is spayed.

An application for her adoption can be found at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12pm to 3pm. You can see available dots at PetSmart, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.