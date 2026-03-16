This recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson will elevate your side dish game!

Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

2 Tbsp. butter + 2 Tbsp. oil

1/2 c. + 1 Tbs. chicken broth

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 c. cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 c. chicken broth

1 tsp. cornstarch

1/4 c. grated parmesan + extra as needed

Chopped parsley to garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Trim and cut the cauliflower into quarters. Add the butter and oil to a skillet over medium high heat. Once melted add the cauliflower quarters and brown them on all sides seasoning them with the salt and pepper.

2. Once browned, add in the ½ c. of chicken broth. Cover and steam for 5 minutes.

3. Remove the cauliflower to a plate and add the onion to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes before adding the garlic and cooking another minute. Add in the garlic powder, thyme, and cream cheese. Cook to melt in the cream cheese. Add in the 1 ½ c. of chicken broth and simmer. Mix the cornstarch with the 1 tbsp. chicken broth and add it to the mixture to thicken it.

4. Stir in the parmesan cheese to finish the sauce. Add the cauliflower back in coating it with the sauce. Place the pan in the oven 5-7 minutes to finish. Serve garnished with parsley. Enjoy!

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