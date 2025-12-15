This recipe is a twist on a classic: Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta

Ingredients:



Oil as needed

1 1/2 lbs. chicken, cubed

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 onion, diced

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 qt. chicken broth

1/2 lb. rotini pasta, uncooked

1 1/2 c. heavy cream

1 1/2 c. shredded Swiss cheese

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 lb. diced ham

1/2 c. panko breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp. butter

Directions

1. Season the chicken with the kosher salt and pepper. Add the butter to a large skillet over medium heat. Once melted add the breadcrumbs and cook stirring often until they are toasted. Remove the toasted breadcrumbs from the pan.

2. Up the heat to medium high and add a bit more oil to the pan. Add the chicken and cook 3-4 minutes without moving to start a brown crust on the chicken. Stir the chicken and cook another few minutes to finish. Remove the chicken from the pan.

3. Add more oil then add the ham. onion and garlic. Cook a few minutes to soften the onions. Add in the broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the pasta and cook according to the pasta cooking directions or until the pasta is tender.

4. Add the cream and Dijon and return to a simmer. Once simmering, add the chicken and swiss cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted in. Remove from the heat. Serve the pasta sprinkled with the toasted breadcrumbs. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.