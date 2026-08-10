This recipe will take your tastebuds on vacation

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for Caribbean Jerk Shrimp & Pineapple Bowls

Served over Coconut Lime Rice with a Pineapple-Lime Butter Glaze.

Ingredients

Coconut Lime Rice



1½ cups jasmine rice

1 cup light coconut milk

1¾ cups chicken broth

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp kosher salt

Zest of 1 lime

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Mild Jerk Shrimp



1½ lbs large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp brown sugar

¾ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne (optional)

Pineapple



1 fresh pineapple

1 tbsp neutral oil

Pineapple-Lime Butter Glaze



¾ cup pineapple juice

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp cold butter

For Serving



1 red bell pepper, diced

2 green onions, sliced

½ cup roasted cashews, roughly chopped

Fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

Directions

1. Cook the jasmine rice with the coconut milk, chicken broth, butter, and salt. Fluff and stir in the lime zest, lime juice, and cilantro.

2. Cut the pineapple in half lengthwise and carefully hollow out each half if serving in pineapple boats. Slice the pineapple into bite-size chunks.

3. Toast the cashews in a dry skillet until lightly golden. Season with a tiny pinch of kosher salt and brown sugar.

4. Sauté the diced red bell pepper and pineapple for 3-4 minutes until just tender-crisp. Remove from the skillet.

5. Toss the shrimp with the olive oil and jerk seasoning. Cook 1–2 minutes per side until just cooked through. Remove from the skillet.

6. Add the minced garlic to the skillet and cook for about 20 seconds. Stir in the pineapple juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, lime juice, and apple cider vinegar. Simmer until reduced and syrupy. Whisk in the cold butter.

7. Return the shrimp, bell pepper and pineapple to the glaze and toss to coat.

8. Fill pineapple halves or serving bowls with the coconut lime rice. Top with the sautéed peppers, glazed shrimp, and grilled pineapple. Finish with cilantro, green onions, toasted cashews, an extra drizzle of glaze, and lime wedges.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Fresh pineapple caramelizes beautifully and is worth the extra effort.

● Cook the shrimp just until opaque to keep them tender.

● Serving in pineapple boats makes a stunning presentation for guests or TV.

● Save a little extra glaze to drizzle over the finished bowls just before serving.

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.