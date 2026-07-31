This sheet pan recipe for salmon, plus an apricot bread recipe is perfect for summer

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, joined us with recipes that uses fresh veggies for a salmon recipe, and apricot for a bread recipe.

Sheet Pan Salmon & Veggies

3-4 (6) ounce salmon fillets

3 cups green beans , ends trimmed and cut in half

1 zucchini , cut into ½ inch rounds

1 summer squash, cut into ½ inch rounds

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon , thinly sliced

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place all of the green beans, zucchini, summer squash and cherry tomatoes in a large mixing bowl.

Add garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil to the veggies and toss to combine. Spread veggies in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Drizzle the remaining tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil over the salmon fillets and season with some salt and pepper. Add 1-2 thinly sliced lemon pieces to each salmon fillet.

Roast for 35-40 minutes, until the salmon is cooked through and the veggies are tender.

Serve.

Leslie recommends pairing with a Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc. The same wine pairs with her Apricot Bread Recipe too.

Apricot Bread

2 cups all purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar (lightly packed)

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 large egg (room temperature)

1 cup milk (2% or whole milk)

⅓ cup butter (melted and cooled)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ¼ cups chopped fresh apricots

⅓ cup chopped almonds

Pre-heat the oven to 350F. Spray loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl whisk together the sugars, flour, baking powder and salt.

In a large bowl beat the egg, milk, butter and vanilla until smooth and combined (1 minute). Add the flour and stir 4-5 times, add the chopped apricot and chopped almonds and stir just to combine. It should be lumpy but all the flour is incorporated.

Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan and bake for approximately 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool in the pan then move to a wire rack or plate.

Optional vanilla glaze:

1 cup sifted powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2-3 tablespoons of milk or cream to reach desired thickness

Mix ingredients together and drizzle over cake.

Recipes courtesy @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.

