This trailer holds lots of family members with some space to spare!

If you're looking or a trailer that can hold a lot of family members with some space to spare, you've found it!

Jenny went to Parris RV for a tour of the Forest River Cherokee Black Label travel trailer 264DBHBL.

It has double-size bunks that will sleep four, a walk-around queen-size bed for two, plus the sofa and a U-shaped dinette double as sleeping space allowing you to sleep four more!

And, handy dual entry doors will get everyone in and out in a hurry!

There is a large pantry in the kitchen with full amenities including a residential fridge, plus an outside kitchen.

There's a ton of storage including dual wardrobes and a full closet in the bedroom, plus overhead cabinets throughout.

With any Cherokee Black Label by Forest River, there is Power Gear frame technology and space saver rail design, a seamless roofing membrane with heat reflectivity, a supersize, central air conditioning unit with quick cool air dump feature, and an armored underbelly tank enclosure.

Some of the additional features provided by for Black Label models include upgraded solid surface countertops, a pillowtop mattress, and designer fabric, plus a battery disconnect, a battery minder, and a power tongue jack.

Parris RV has four convenient locations:



4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

For more information please visitParrisRV.com.