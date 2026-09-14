This week is "Motown Monday" and just for high schoolers, "After the Bell".

The Utah Creative Arts Foundation brings hope through music, while Changing Lanes Entertainment Group supplies the professional artists, production experience, and community relationships needed to turn that mission into memorial live events.

Together, they create experiences for several generations - from high school students to families to audiences gathering for large-scale events.

Founder of both organizations, CJ Drisdom Jr. joined us to tell us about two events happening this week - plus one to look forward to for Christmas time.

First, Monday, September 14, 2026 is Motown Monday and this one is a live tribute to Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 at Eccles Center in Park City.

The evening begins with networking from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Guests can expect a high-energy, family-friendly production with live singers, dancers, musicians, iconic songs, and the kind of showmanship that made Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 beloved across generations.

Audiences can also get involved through a Michael Jackson outfit contest and dance-moves competition.

Tickets and event information are available at changinglanestix.com.

Then, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, a night for high schoolers. After the Bell is a dance and social experience being held every Wednesday night at Enchanted Events Center in Herriman from 6:30pm-10:30pm.

It gives students from schools across Utah a supervised, welcoming place to decompress in the middle of the school week, enjoy a live DJ, dance, meet students from other schools and build positive friendships.

Students must have a valid student ID and general admission is $20 and VIP admission is 40. Tickets are purchased online.

CJ says they encourage parents to use the experience as a positive incentive for strong grades, responsibility and good decision-making.

They're also inviting singers from across Utah to help form a multicultural, intergenerational 100 voice choir for Handel's Messiah A Soulful Celebration.

This Christmas Concert will be at the Eccles Center in Park City on December 4 and 5, 2026.

This is the powerful Quincy Jones-produced reimagining of Handel's classic, bringing together gospel, R&B, jazz, classical music, choir, band, and orchestra.

The roundup is an open call for experienced community singers, church singers, high school choir members, college singers, and other vocalists who are ready to learn the music, rehearse consistently, and be part of a major annual Utah Christmas tradition.

You can learn more at utahcreativeartsfoundation.org.