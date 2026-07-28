This week's foodie findings are for people 21+.

This week's foodie findings by Salt Lake Foodie are for people 21+.
Sol Cantina - Draper
-Taco Tuesday $1 Tacos Hard or Soft shell
-Mac & Cheese Burger - Premium patty topped with our house-made mac & cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Gradys - Midvale
-Beer Cheese Fries -Tallow-fried fries, roasted garlic beer cheese, bacon pickled red onions, chives. Add
-Bison Stack Burger
Bison patty, whipped feta, house chips, pickled red onion, arugula, potato bun
-Short Rib Chilaquiles
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