This week's foodie findings are for people 21+.

This week's foodie findings by Salt Lake Foodie are for people 21+.

Sol Cantina - Draper

-Taco Tuesday $1 Tacos Hard or Soft shell

-Mac & Cheese Burger - Premium patty topped with our house-made mac & cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Gradys - Midvale

-Beer Cheese Fries -Tallow-fried fries, roasted garlic beer cheese, bacon pickled red onions, chives. Add

-Bison Stack Burger

Bison patty, whipped feta, house chips, pickled red onion, arugula, potato bun

-Short Rib Chilaquiles

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