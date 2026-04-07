This week's Tasty Tuesday is all about Mexican food

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase, SLC Foodie, takes us to two Mexican restaurants that each have several locations across Salt Lake and Utah counties.

First up, Taqueria 27 which has locations in Salt Lake, Murray, Holladay, Lehi and Eagle Mountain.

Chase recommends:

Fruity Pebble Deep Fried Ice Cream

Buffalo Chicken Tostada Bites

Grilled Shrimp "Santa Fe Style"

Blackened shrimp grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas with cheese and covered with creamy poblano sauce then topped with sour cream and avocado

Next up, Smoked Taco with locations in American Fork, Bountiful, Murray, Pleasant Grove, Riverdale, Saratoga Springs and St. George.

Chase recommends:

the gringo

brisket + gringo sauce + candied jalapenos + fried onion + cotija + cilantro

the fleeing Californian

tri tip steak + cali sauce + roasted corn + pico de gallo + guac + cotija cheese + cilantro

chips + loaded queso

churro fries

sweet masa dough fried + cinnamon sugar + whipped cream + caramel sauce

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

