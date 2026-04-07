This week's Tasty Tuesday is all about Mexican food

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase, SLC Foodie, takes us to two Mexican restaurants that each have several locations across Salt Lake and Utah counties.
First up, Taqueria 27 which has locations in Salt Lake, Murray, Holladay, Lehi and Eagle Mountain.
Chase recommends:
Fruity Pebble Deep Fried Ice Cream
Buffalo Chicken Tostada Bites
Grilled Shrimp "Santa Fe Style"
Blackened shrimp grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas with cheese and covered with creamy poblano sauce then topped with sour cream and avocado
Next up, Smoked Taco with locations in American Fork, Bountiful, Murray, Pleasant Grove, Riverdale, Saratoga Springs and St. George.
Chase recommends:
the gringo
brisket + gringo sauce + candied jalapenos + fried onion + cotija + cilantro
the fleeing Californian
tri tip steak + cali sauce + roasted corn + pico de gallo + guac + cotija cheese + cilantro
chips + loaded queso
churro fries
sweet masa dough fried + cinnamon sugar + whipped cream + caramel sauce
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.