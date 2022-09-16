This year is your last chance to see Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller

SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit in five locations this year for the last time ever!

This year’s show will have all the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early because most of the performances sold out last year. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares, and lots of laughs.

If Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller hasn’t been part of your yearly Halloween tradition in the past, it should be this year – your last chance to see Thriller before the company closes its doors forever. Come and join this spectacular Halloween tradition and see what everyone is talking about!

For ticket information please visit: odysseydance.com.

