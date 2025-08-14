This year Provo's thrift stores are coming together for National Thrift Shop Day

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated annually on August 17th.
This year, Provo's independently owned thrift stores are coming together to promote it on August 16-17, 2025, with special deals and events.
One of those shop's co-founders, Taudine Andrew with Curveture Plus-Size Thrift says, "We want more people to think secondhand first when they shop because it is so good for
you, the community, and the world!"
She says shopping secondhand is more affordable, you have a wider variety of choices, and you get to enjoy the thrill of the hunt to find something unique.
Thrifting also benefits the community. When you shop at independent thrift stores, money stays in your local community.
Secondhand shopping is much better for the environment because it promotes limiting overconsumption, helps limit pollution, etc.
Taudine says, "Even sustainable brands still use tons of resources and energy to produce new things, which secondhand doesn't."
Utah, especially Provo, has a thriving thrift culture, and the secondhand market is
growing—the global secondhand clothing market is growing almost three times faster than the overall apparel market.
Provo has had three new thrift shops, Curveture included, open in the past year alone.
Provo's indie thrift shops are not all clothing stores, either—some focus on niches like records and CDs, craft supplies, outdoor gear, etc.
Here's what's planned in Provo for National Thrift Shop Day:
Curveture Plus-Size Thrift - Curveture will hold an in-store scavenger hunt for free items all day on Saturday, August 16th.
801-358-1770
1394 N Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84604
Get Thrifty
801-691-0487
1700 N State St Ste. 20, Provo, UT 84604
Making Space Thrift
Making Space Thrift will celebrate its grand opening at its new Provo location on
Friday, August 15th.
801-704-9745
475 N Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84601
Pando Refitters
Pando Refitters will hold a bike scavenger hunt on the weekend of Saturday, August 16th.
801-210-1835
249 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601
Sad Boi Thrift
385-450-4295
363 N University Ave #105A, Provo, UT 84601
Sloppy Seconds Thrift
Sloppy Seconds will offer a 10% discount on all items and host a popup with Masa& Sabor Arepas on Saturday, August 16th.
801-709-0126
50 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84606
Thrift Rx
Thrift Rx will offer a 15% discount on all items on Saturday, August 16th.
630-520-2514
56 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601
Thrifthood
Thrifthood will celebrate its 6-year anniversary on the weekend of Saturday, August 16th.
385-219-6018
160 S 100 W St Suite 103, Provo, UT 84601
Treasure Plus
801-376-0210
630 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601
You can find more information at shopcurveture.com.