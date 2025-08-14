This year Provo's thrift stores are coming together for National Thrift Shop Day

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated annually on August 17th.

This year, Provo's independently owned thrift stores are coming together to promote it on August 16-17, 2025, with special deals and events.

One of those shop's co-founders, Taudine Andrew with Curveture Plus-Size Thrift says, "We want more people to think secondhand first when they shop because it is so good for

you, the community, and the world!"

She says shopping secondhand is more affordable, you have a wider variety of choices, and you get to enjoy the thrill of the hunt to find something unique.

Thrifting also benefits the community. When you shop at independent thrift stores, money stays in your local community.

Secondhand shopping is much better for the environment because it promotes limiting overconsumption, helps limit pollution, etc.

Taudine says, "Even sustainable brands still use tons of resources and energy to produce new things, which secondhand doesn't."

Utah, especially Provo, has a thriving thrift culture, and the secondhand market is

growing—the global secondhand clothing market is growing almost three times faster than the overall apparel market.

Provo has had three new thrift shops, Curveture included, open in the past year alone.

Provo's indie thrift shops are not all clothing stores, either—some focus on niches like records and CDs, craft supplies, outdoor gear, etc.

Here's what's planned in Provo for National Thrift Shop Day:

Curveture Plus-Size Thrift - Curveture will hold an in-store scavenger hunt for free items all day on Saturday, August 16th.

801-358-1770

1394 N Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84604

Get Thrifty

801-691-0487

1700 N State St Ste. 20, Provo, UT 84604

Making Space Thrift

Making Space Thrift will celebrate its grand opening at its new Provo location on

Friday, August 15th.

801-704-9745

475 N Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84601

Pando Refitters

Pando Refitters will hold a bike scavenger hunt on the weekend of Saturday, August 16th.

801-210-1835

249 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601

Sad Boi Thrift

385-450-4295

363 N University Ave #105A, Provo, UT 84601

Sloppy Seconds Thrift

Sloppy Seconds will offer a 10% discount on all items and host a popup with Masa& Sabor Arepas on Saturday, August 16th.

801-709-0126

50 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84606

Thrift Rx

Thrift Rx will offer a 15% discount on all items on Saturday, August 16th.

630-520-2514

56 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601

Thrifthood

Thrifthood will celebrate its 6-year anniversary on the weekend of Saturday, August 16th.

385-219-6018

160 S 100 W St Suite 103, Provo, UT 84601

Treasure Plus

801-376-0210

630 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601

You can find more information at shopcurveture.com.

