This year The Ron McBride Foundation will help fund 42 after school programs in Utah.

Some 99,000 Utah children are left alone and unsupervised after school each day, making them vulnerable targets for gangs, depression, boredom, social isolation, and more.

The Ron McBride Foundation is working to give them a social and safe place to go.

In fact, close to 8,000 students are enrolled in after school or community programs that RMF supports.

This year RMF will help fund 41 after school programs in seven school districts.

But many more need financial help to stay open.

The Ron McBride Foundation is sponsoring its third benefit concert on August 22, 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater.

Highlighting the concert will be the "The Head and The Heart" as they celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with opening performances by Springville's Indie Folk Rock Band Little Moon and Western storyteller Noah Rinker before The Head and The Heart take the stage.

You can get your tickets at ronmcbridefoundation.org.

