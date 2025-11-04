This year's Adopt-A-Native-Elder Navajo Rug Show & Sale is coming up

Adopt-A-Native-Elder is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that supports traditional Navajo Elders over the age of 75 living on the reservation.

In 2025 Adopt-A-Native-Elder distributed over 1.1 million pounds of food, medical supplies, and everyday necessities to Elders in the program.

The Adopt-A-Native-Elder Navajo Rug Show & Sale is on November 7-9, 2025 at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge in Park City.

The Rug Show isn't a fundraiser, it's a marketplace for Elders and their family members to sell their weavings, jewelry, and crafts in an environment that honors their culture and traditions.

Artists set their own prices and receive 100 percent of the proceeds from their sales.

Every sale helps a Navajo artist to sustain themselves in their traditional way through the coming winter.

This year's show will feature more than 600 Navajo weavings and stunning collections of Native jewelry and crafts for sale.

Each Rug Show has a theme that artists are asked to weave into one of the rugs that they bring to the show. This year's theme is "We Come From The Stars" and weavers have created one of a kind star weavings for the show using traditional and contemporary techniques. The star rugs are meant to bring peace and unite people, showing that we all come from the stars.

Theme rugs push the boundaries of Navajo weaving and give the artists a new challenge to create one-of-a-kind works of art that are only available at the show.

There is a VIP ticket to the show available through Deer Valley that includes early access to the show, a southwest themed menu and drinks, and a presentation about Navajo weaving.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at AnElder.org

