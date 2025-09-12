This years Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will be in a new location

In 2025, the American Cancer Society is celebrating 40 years of turning breast cancer awareness into action to save lives.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was launched in 1985 to help raise awareness about mammography and breast cancer screening.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the US, after skin cancer. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime in the US.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, and as early as age 40 if they choose.

All women should talk to their doctor about their risk and the best time to start screening. Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

You can also take part in this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah on Saturday, October 11, 2025 in a location, America First Field.

It's a time the community can come together to show support for breast cancer survivors and metatastic breast cancer thrivers caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Registration for the walk is open, and the event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at American First Field with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

