March is National Nutrition Month so Ashley Hawk is putting on her Registered Dietitian hat to partner with Libby's Vegetables and share three healthy meals made with just a handful of ingredients.

Vegetable Fried Rice in a Cup



1 serving Libby's vegetable cups (peas or peas and carrots)

3/4 cup cooked rice

1 egg

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

Directions: Peel and drain the vegetable cup and sauté the vegetables with leftover rice, a splash of soy sauce and scramble in one egg for protein.

Carrot Protein Muffins



1 can (14.5oz) Libby's Sliced carrots drained and chopped

2 large eggs

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup protein powder

¼ cup of chopped nuts (optional)

Directions: Add the can of carrots, eggs, oats, and protein powder to a blender and blend. Stir in the nuts then pour into a muffin tin and bake for 18-22 minutes at 350F.

Big Batch Vegetable Pasta Toss



1 can (28oz) Libby's family-sized vegetables drain

12oz cooked pasta

½ up cherry tomatoes (halved)

½ cup parmesan cheese

Handful of fresh spinach or fresh basil

Directions: Warm the can of vegetables with olive oil and seasonings you have on hand, then toss everything with the cooked pasta noodles and add the cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese and top with fresh spinach or basil.

Find more recipes at LibbysVegetables.com.