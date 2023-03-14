Three years later, Covid is still having an impact on many peoples' lives

It’s been three years this month since schools shut down and our lives drastically changed with the onset of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the emotional toll of COVID-19 is still at the forefront of many people’s minds.

“It’s considered a natural disaster – a biological natural disaster,” said Regence Executive Medical Director Dr. Jim Polo.

Polo said COVID-19, the pandemic and the major life changes that came about because of it has caused lasting effects in many of us.

“As with natural disasters, the psychological impacts last far longer than whatever medical impact there was."

Recent studies show adults who reported emotional distress due to the pandemic in the 40-50 percent range. 20 percent nationally were diagnosed with either depression or anxiety, while in Utah that number was even higher at 27 percent.

“So what that means is a million and two hundred thousand Utahns are suffering from some form of an emotional diagnosis from which they probably would benefit from treatment,” said Polo.

Polo said to remember stress is normal in life, but chronic stress can disrupt sleep and eating behaviors and have many turn to alcohol or drug use.

“If you think you need help, you should ask. And a lot of people are afraid to ask for help,” said Polo.

And remember, there are more options now than ever thanks to telehealth and different apps available on your phone.

“It’s important that you ask your health plan what’s available so that you know what services you can call or what resources you can access. And if you’re struggling and don’t know where to go, the first place you should start is your primary care doctor,” said Polo.