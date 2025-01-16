Thrift shop the Finnish way at Preloved!

Thrifting is a popular way to shop -- and if you love it, you'll love Preloved!

It's the Finnish way of thrifting right here in Utah.

In Finland, they shop at thrift stores in which people rent a small booth and sell gently used clothing, accessories and home goods.

That's exactly what you can expect at Preloved too.

Allison Croghan stopped by the Sandy location to see what's in stock. But, if you see something you like, you better snatch it up!

The products change very quickly.

Preloved has stores across Utah and also in Idaho, Oklahoma and Texas.

You can learn more at preloved.love.

