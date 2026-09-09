Tickets are on sale now to Utah's Halloween tradition, Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller

Tickets to this year's Thriller by Odyssey Dance Theatre are now on sale at The Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City and many other locations across Utah.

The unforgettable show combines various styles of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows' Eve.

You'll see characters of the season such as Zombies, Frankenstein, Mummies, Jasons, chuckies, Witches, Scarecrows and Skeletons, just to name a few.

Derryl Yeager, Founder and Artistic Director of Odyssey Dance Theatre says this show has it all from frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs.

Performances start in mid-September this year!

September 18 & 19, Ellen Eccles Theatre, Logan

September 21 & 22, Kenley Amphitheater, Layton

September 25 & 26 Perry's Egyptian Theatre, Ogden

September 30 - October 6 Egyptian Theatre, Park City

October 9-24 The Grand Theatre, Salt Lake City

October 28-31 Tuacahn, St. George

Get your tickets early because most performances sell out. Visit odysseydance.com for discounts and ticket information.