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TikTok to Table: 2-Ingredient Watermelon Ice Cream

We tried the viral recipe for Watermelon Ice Cream
We tried the viral 2-ingredient watermelon ice cream.
TikTok to Table
TikTok to Table
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2-Ingredient Watermelon Ice Cream
Ingredients

  • ½ seedless watermelon
  • ½–¾ cup heavy cream

Directions

  1. Cut a watermelon in half and scoop out a small amount from the center, leaving most of the watermelon inside the rind.
  2. Freeze the watermelon half overnight, until completely frozen.
  3. Pour the heavy cream into the center of the frozen watermelon.
  4. Let it sit for a few minutes, then use a large spoon or ice cream scoop to scoop into the frozen watermelon, mixing the watermelon with the cream as you go.
  5. Keep scooping and stirring until it becomes smooth and creamy, like ice cream.

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