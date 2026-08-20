TikTok to Table: 2-Ingredient Watermelon Ice Cream

2-Ingredient Watermelon Ice Cream
Ingredients
- ½ seedless watermelon
- ½–¾ cup heavy cream
Directions
- Cut a watermelon in half and scoop out a small amount from the center, leaving most of the watermelon inside the rind.
- Freeze the watermelon half overnight, until completely frozen.
- Pour the heavy cream into the center of the frozen watermelon.
- Let it sit for a few minutes, then use a large spoon or ice cream scoop to scoop into the frozen watermelon, mixing the watermelon with the cream as you go.
- Keep scooping and stirring until it becomes smooth and creamy, like ice cream.