TikTok to Table: Air Fryer Pizza Pocket.

Air Fryer Pizza Pocket

Ingredients (per pocket):

1 large flour tortilla

1 stick of string cheese (or 2 mozzarella cheese sticks)

2–3 tbsp marinara sauce

1 tsp olive oil

Everything bagel seasoning, to taste

Instructions:

Assemble the pocket:

Lay the tortilla flat. Place string cheese in the center.

Spoon marinara sauce over the cheese, being careful not to overfill.

Fold it up:

Fold the sides in, then roll the tortilla to completely enclose the filling.

Brush the outside lightly with olive oil.

Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on top.

Air fry:

Preheat the air fryer to 375°F (190°C).

Place the pizza pocket seam-side down in the basket.

Air fry for 5–7 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown and crispy.

Serve:

Let it cool for 1–2 minutes, then enjoy with extra marinara for dipping if desired!