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TikTok to Table: Air Fryer Pizza Pocket

TikTok to Table
TikTok to Table: Air Fryer Pizza Pocket.
TikTok to Table
TikTok to Table
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Air Fryer Pizza Pocket

Ingredients (per pocket):

  • 1 large flour tortilla
  • 1 stick of string cheese (or 2 mozzarella cheese sticks)
  • 2–3 tbsp marinara sauce
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • Everything bagel seasoning, to taste

Instructions:
Assemble the pocket:
Lay the tortilla flat. Place string cheese in the center.
Spoon marinara sauce over the cheese, being careful not to overfill.

Fold it up:
Fold the sides in, then roll the tortilla to completely enclose the filling.
Brush the outside lightly with olive oil.
Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on top.

Air fry:
Preheat the air fryer to 375°F (190°C).
Place the pizza pocket seam-side down in the basket.
Air fry for 5–7 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown and crispy.

Serve:
Let it cool for 1–2 minutes, then enjoy with extra marinara for dipping if desired!

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