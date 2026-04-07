TikTok to Table: Air Fryer Pizza Pocket.

Air Fryer Pizza Pocket
Ingredients (per pocket):
- 1 large flour tortilla
- 1 stick of string cheese (or 2 mozzarella cheese sticks)
- 2–3 tbsp marinara sauce
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Everything bagel seasoning, to taste
Instructions:
Assemble the pocket:
Lay the tortilla flat. Place string cheese in the center.
Spoon marinara sauce over the cheese, being careful not to overfill.
Fold it up:
Fold the sides in, then roll the tortilla to completely enclose the filling.
Brush the outside lightly with olive oil.
Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on top.
Air fry:
Preheat the air fryer to 375°F (190°C).
Place the pizza pocket seam-side down in the basket.
Air fry for 5–7 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown and crispy.
Serve:
Let it cool for 1–2 minutes, then enjoy with extra marinara for dipping if desired!