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TikTok to Table: Easy Street Corn

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, today's TikTok to Table recipe is Easy Street Corn
We're making street corn with a twist for TikTok to Table in honor of today being Cinco de Mayo.
TikTok to Table
Street Corn Salad
Posted

Easy Street Corn (Canned Corn Version)
Ingredients:

  • 2 (15 oz) cans corn, drained well
  • 2–3 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1–2 tsp taco seasoning
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Salt, to taste

Optional:

  • 1 avocado, diced
  • Chili powder or hot sauce for heat

Directions:

  1. Char the corn (key step!)
    Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the drained corn and cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it starts to get golden and slightly charred.
  2. Make it creamy
    Turn off the heat and stir in the mayonnaise and lime juice while the corn is still warm.
  3. Add flavor
    Mix in taco seasoning, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
  4. Finish & serve
    Taste and add salt if needed. Top with avocado if using and a squeeze of extra lime.

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