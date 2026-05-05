TikTok to Table: Easy Street Corn

Easy Street Corn (Canned Corn Version)
Ingredients:
- 2 (15 oz) cans corn, drained well
- 2–3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
- 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1–2 tsp taco seasoning
- Juice of 1 lime
- Salt, to taste
Optional:
- 1 avocado, diced
- Chili powder or hot sauce for heat
Directions:
- Char the corn (key step!)
Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the drained corn and cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it starts to get golden and slightly charred.
- Make it creamy
Turn off the heat and stir in the mayonnaise and lime juice while the corn is still warm.
- Add flavor
Mix in taco seasoning, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
- Finish & serve
Taste and add salt if needed. Top with avocado if using and a squeeze of extra lime.