TikTok to Table: Protein Cake Batter Dip

Protein Cake Batter Dip

A better-for-you cake batter treat that tastes like licking the bowl after baking a birthday cake — but with extra protein and no raw batter worries.

Ingredients



8 oz tofu

3 tbsp sugar-free vanilla pudding mix

1 tsp cake batter extract

Rainbow sprinkles

Instructions



Add the tofu, pudding mix, and cake batter extract to a blender or food processor. Blend until completely smooth and creamy. Stir in rainbow sprinkles or sprinkle them on top. Serve immediately or chill for a thicker texture.

Serve With

