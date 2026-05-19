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TikTok to Table: Protein Cake Batter Dip

Ashley Hawk tries out a recipe for Protein Cake Batter Dip that's viral on social media
Today's recipe is Protein Cake Batter Dip.
TikTok to Table
TikTok to Table
Posted

Protein Cake Batter Dip

A better-for-you cake batter treat that tastes like licking the bowl after baking a birthday cake — but with extra protein and no raw batter worries.

Ingredients

  • 8 oz tofu
  • 3 tbsp sugar-free vanilla pudding mix
  • 1 tsp cake batter extract
  • Rainbow sprinkles

Instructions

  1. Add the tofu, pudding mix, and cake batter extract to a blender or food processor.
  2. Blend until completely smooth and creamy.
  3. Stir in rainbow sprinkles or sprinkle them on top.
  4. Serve immediately or chill for a thicker texture.

Serve With

  • Graham crackers
  • Fruit
  • Pretzels
  • Or honestly… just a spoon.

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