TikTok to Table: Protein Cake Batter Dip

Protein Cake Batter Dip
A better-for-you cake batter treat that tastes like licking the bowl after baking a birthday cake — but with extra protein and no raw batter worries.
Ingredients
- 8 oz tofu
- 3 tbsp sugar-free vanilla pudding mix
- 1 tsp cake batter extract
- Rainbow sprinkles
Instructions
- Add the tofu, pudding mix, and cake batter extract to a blender or food processor.
- Blend until completely smooth and creamy.
- Stir in rainbow sprinkles or sprinkle them on top.
- Serve immediately or chill for a thicker texture.
Serve With
- Graham crackers
- Fruit
- Pretzels
- Or honestly… just a spoon.