TikTok to Table: Rice Krispies Treats

Ashley Hawk and her (almost) six-year-old daughter Kennedy made a special Easter recipe for this week's TikTok to Table!
Peeps Rice Krispies Treats
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 7–8 minutes
Total Time: ~15 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 cups Rice Krispies cereal
- 6 tablespoons butter, sliced thin
- 14–16 Peeps (any color or shape)
- Sprinkles (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Arrange the Peeps in a single layer in a greased 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Pour the Rice Krispies cereal evenly over the Peeps.
- Distribute the sliced butter evenly over the top.
- Bake for 7–8 minutes, until the Peeps are melted.
- Remove from oven and stir well until everything is combined.
- Press the mixture evenly into the pan using a spatula.
- Add sprinkles if desired and gently press them in.
- Let cool completely, then cut into squares and serve.
Storage
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4–5 days.