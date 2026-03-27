TikTok to Table: Rice Krispies Treats

Ashley Hawk and her (almost) six-year-old daughter Kennedy made a special Easter recipe for this week's TikTok to Table!

Peeps Rice Krispies Treats

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 7–8 minutes

Total Time: ~15 minutes

Ingredients



4 cups Rice Krispies cereal

6 tablespoons butter, sliced thin

14–16 Peeps (any color or shape)

Sprinkles (optional)

Instructions



Preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange the Peeps in a single layer in a greased 9×13-inch baking dish. Pour the Rice Krispies cereal evenly over the Peeps. Distribute the sliced butter evenly over the top. Bake for 7–8 minutes, until the Peeps are melted. Remove from oven and stir well until everything is combined. Press the mixture evenly into the pan using a spatula. Add sprinkles if desired and gently press them in. Let cool completely, then cut into squares and serve.

Storage

