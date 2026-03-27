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TikTok to Table: Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies Treats Made With Peeps
Ashley and her daughter Kennedy make Peep Treats.
TikTok to Table
Peeps Treats
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Ashley Hawk and her (almost) six-year-old daughter Kennedy made a special Easter recipe for this week's TikTok to Table!

Peeps Rice Krispies Treats
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 7–8 minutes
Total Time: ~15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups Rice Krispies cereal
  • 6 tablespoons butter, sliced thin
  • 14–16 Peeps (any color or shape)
  • Sprinkles (optional)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Arrange the Peeps in a single layer in a greased 9×13-inch baking dish.
  3. Pour the Rice Krispies cereal evenly over the Peeps.
  4. Distribute the sliced butter evenly over the top.
  5. Bake for 7–8 minutes, until the Peeps are melted.
  6. Remove from oven and stir well until everything is combined.
  7. Press the mixture evenly into the pan using a spatula.
  8. Add sprinkles if desired and gently press them in.
  9. Let cool completely, then cut into squares and serve.

Storage

  • Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4–5 days.  

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