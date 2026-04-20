Time to Train: The Huntsman Sports Fest is less than two months away!

Huntsman Cancer Foundation SportsFest returns June 13, 2026 with a mission to end cancer.

SportsFest is more than just a chance to get out and move with your community - it is a

day to make a difference!

Ride, run, play, or volunteer to raise funds to propel lifesaving cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Various events include: Kids Fun K, 1K Stroll, 5K, or 10K Trail Run; SportsQuest, a family friendly scavenger hunt; and multiple cycling routes ranging from 16 to 140 miles.

Whether joining as an individual or as a part of a team, participants have the option to

direct their fundraising toward research for a specific type of cancer that is meaningful

to them or select the area of greatest need.

Funds raised through the event, including registration costs, go to advancing research,

improving treatments, and expanding education around cancer prevention and care at

the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

This year's fundraising goal is set for $500,000. Since its inception, this annual event has

raised over $7.5 million to advance the life-saving research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Online registration is now open, but will close Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Onsite registration will be available at packet pickup on Friday, June 12, 2026.

To learn more, donate, or register for Huntsman Cancer Foundation SportsFest, visit huntsmansportsfest.com.

