Tips to get your A/C ready for summer

Before we know it, it will be summer and it will be hot! Is your air conditioning unit ready?

Jenny went to the home services partner of The PLACE, Any Hour Services, to get tips to get your A/C ready.

Mike Wilson says start outside and make sure the unit isn't covered.

Turn the thermostat to cool, and turn the temperature down.

Go back outside and make sure the fan at the top is turning. Make sure the coils are clean and there are no exposed wires. Also, make sure there is insulation around the refrigerant lines.

Go back inside and see if you fee cold air coming out of the vent. Walk around your house and open all the vents and make sure nothing is blocking them.

Change the air filter in the furnace and change the batteries in our thermostat.

You'll also want to schedule regular maintenance. You can do that by calling 801-443-7540 or by visiting anyhourservices.com.