Tips to plan your FanX Salt Lake experience this week

FanX is September 24-26, 2026.

FanX is Utah's largest, true pop culture and comic convention and it's almost here!

FanX will feature more than 800 exhibitors, including artists, cosplay groups, features and vendors.

Top help you plan your experience, FanX Emcee Chris Provost joined us with some tips.

He says to start planning early, buy your tickets and photo ops in advance.

Take into consideration parking and transportation. TRAX is always a good option.

Bring cash and wear comfortable shoes and remember to eat and drink to keep your energy up.

You can download the FanX app to help keep your schedule, panel times and rooms as well as your photo ops and to stay up-to-date on announcements and other changes to the schedule.

Visit FanXSaltLake.com and use code FOX13 for a discount!