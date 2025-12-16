Tips to stay healthy during the holidays

The holidays usually mean an uptick in sicknesses and doctor visits. Dr. Devin Bourne a family medicine physician with CommonSpirit says there are several reasons that contribute to the uptick.

First – crowds and close contact:



Holiday gatherings, shopping trips, and parties involve close contact with others, facilitating the spread of viruses and bacteria, especially in crowded indoor spaces.



Second – Travel:



Many people travel during the holidays, exposing them to new environments and making airports, trains, and public transportation hubs breeding grounds for illness.

Third – Weakened Immune System:



Caused by stress, disrupted routines and overeating and consumption of alcohol.

Stress: The holidays can be stressful, leading to increased cortisol production, which can suppress the immune system.

Disrupted Routines: Late nights, irregular sleep patterns, and indulgent eating and drinking can weaken the immune system. Lack of sleep specifically reduces the body's ability to fight infections.

Overeating and Alcohol: Rich holiday meals and alcohol consumption can stress the body, cause inflammation, and impair the immune system.

The most common sickness that we see at the holidays?

● Influenza (Flu): Flu cases typically increase during the holidays, with peaks expected in mid-to-late December, coinciding with heavy travel.

● COVID-19: The virus remains in circulation and can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable individuals.

● Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): RSV cases also tend to surge during the holiday season, affecting breathing passages and posing risks for vulnerable groups like older adults and infants. This aligns with the typical RSV season, which generally runs into March.

● Other Respiratory Viruses: Whooping cough and walking pneumonia have also shown increased activity around the holidays.

What should we do to avoid catching something.

First–if you have symptoms, stay away from others. Don’t be a spreader. And if you can’t avoid being around others and you do have symptoms, the CDC encourages you to wear a mask.

Second – hand-washing it always a good idea and the best way to prevent the spread of germs

Third – staying up to date on vaccines (and for adults – flu shots) can be really helpful.

Fourth – do your best to stay healthy. Enjoy the holiday goodies in moderation, don’t skip your exercise routines and get enough sleep.

When should someone who is sick be seen?

If you have symptoms that persist and continue to worsen after a day or two, fevers above 105°F, vomiting that won’t stop, etc... you should see your physician, go to an urgent care, or if serious enough, visit the ED. Many insurance plans also offer tele-health visits, which could be really helpful on the holidays themselves.

