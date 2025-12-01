Tired of Thanksgiving leftovers? Chef Jeff from Smith's has a recipe to make for dinner tonight

Bacon Cheeseburger Stromboli recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Stromboli:



1 lb. ground beef

1/2 lb. bacon, uncooked, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. steak seasoning

1 whole deli pizza dough

1 1/2 c. grated jack cheese

1 1/2 c. grated cheddar cheese

For the Sauce:



1/2 c. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. sweet or dill relish

1 Tbsp. minced onion

2 Tbsp. ketchup

2 tsp. mustard

1 tsp. vinegar

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 425. Add the bacon to a skillet over medium heat. Cook it until the bacon is crisp. Remove it for later. Add the ground beef, steak seasoning, and onion and crumble the beef as it browns. Drain the excess fat.

2. Add the bacon back in along with the cheeses. Stir to combine and remove from the heat.

3. On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to a rectangle approximately 10x15 inches. Add the meat mixture to the center of the dough, sprinkle on the cheeses, and roll it all up like a big burrito. Place the stromboli on a parchment-lined sheet pan.

4. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. As it bakes mix the ingredients for the sauce.

5. Let the stromboli rest for 10 minutes before slicing into 1 inch slices. Serve with the sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.