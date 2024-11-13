'Tis the season of giving -- to Candy Cane Corner!

The Road Home provides wrap around services to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Salt Lake Valley.

Those services include emergency shelter, access to basic needs, case management, and assistance moving home.

They also provide holiday assistance to families that are experiencing homelessness with partners FOX 13 and Les Schwab Tire Centers with Candy Cane Corner.

2024 is the 30th year of Candy Cane Corner and this year's donation blitz will be held November 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

The most-needed items include:

New, unused children's toys

Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts and crafts, etc.

Sports balls

Scooters

Diapers (Especially sizes 4, 5, and 6) and wipes

Full size blankets for kids and adults

Gift wrap, gift bags, tape, and bows

Food storage container set.

Gift cards to stores like WalMart, Target, Smith's, Visa, etc. in all denominations.

You can also make a tax-deductible donation at fox13now.com/candycane or by texting "CANDYCANE" TO 50155. 100 percent of proceeds collected will benefit Candy Cane Corner.