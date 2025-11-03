TITANIC: The Exhibition is open at The Shops at South Town

TITANIC: The Exhibition is now open at The Shops at South Town for a limited time only.

Jenny Hardman toured the exhibit and talked with Creative Producer Mark Lach. He had the opportunity to dive the wreck site and has since helped share the tale of the ill-fated ship.

When you visit the Exhibition, you'll be taken back in time in a way that brings the story to life.

TITANIC: The Exhibition is an interactive exhibition that tells the chronological and dramatic tale of the design, creation, launch, maiden voyage and tragedy of the largest and most luxurious ship in the world at that time.

Guests will admire over 350 artifacts from Titanic and other period ships from the White Star Line including china, menus, personal items and more, as well as props and costumes from the beloved James Cameron 1997 blockbuster film Titanic.

Set inside fully immersive re-creations of the ship's interior, the artifacts help navigate guests through Titanic's timeline from sinking to underwater discovery.

You can learn more and get your tickets at thetitanicexhibition.com.