Today's foodie findings are a seafood spot and an Italian restaurant

In this week's foodie findings, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, takes us to "Mr. and Mrs. Crab" for seafood and "Lupessa" for Italian dining.

Mr. and Mrs. Crab - American Fork and Tayslorville

BIG EATS Combo

½ lb. Snow Crab Legs, ½ lb. Shrimp, ½ lb. Green Mussels, ½ lb. Blue Mussels,½ lb Crawfish, ½ lb. Sausage

Create your own boil – add a lobster tail, blue crab, etc

MR. & MRS. CRAB SPECIAL and GARLIC BUTTER seasoning

Wings

Lupessa- Salt Lake City

Lupizza Prosciutto - Tomato Sauce, Prosciutto, Whipped Ricotta, Local Honey, Arugula

Chicken Alfredo - Pappardelle, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Crema, Parsley

Filet - 8 oz Center Cut Beef Tenderloin Served with Braised Cipollini Onion, Herb Butter, Rosemary Demi Glace

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