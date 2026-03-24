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Today's foodie findings are a seafood spot and an Italian restaurant

Tasty Tuesday
A seafood spot and an Italian restaurant are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
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In this week's foodie findings, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, takes us to "Mr. and Mrs. Crab" for seafood and "Lupessa" for Italian dining.

Mr. and Mrs. Crab - American Fork and Tayslorville

BIG EATS Combo
½ lb. Snow Crab Legs, ½ lb. Shrimp, ½ lb. Green Mussels, ½ lb. Blue Mussels,½ lb Crawfish, ½ lb. Sausage
Create your own boil – add a lobster tail, blue crab, etc
MR. & MRS. CRAB SPECIAL and GARLIC BUTTER seasoning
Wings

Lupessa- Salt Lake City
Lupizza Prosciutto - Tomato Sauce, Prosciutto, Whipped Ricotta, Local Honey, Arugula
Chicken Alfredo - Pappardelle, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Crema, Parsley
Filet - 8 oz Center Cut Beef Tenderloin Served with Braised Cipollini Onion, Herb Butter, Rosemary Demi Glace

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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